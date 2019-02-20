Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops road start in Montreal
Bobrovsky made 29 saves but allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Bobrovsky had little chance on Max Domi's opening goal in Tuesday's loss when Domi's pass to Jonathan Drouin took a deflection off a Columbus player before winding back on Domi's stick, leading to the 23-year-old's 20th goal of the season. It's only the second loss for the Russian goaltender in February, as Bob is now 5-2-0 this month. The result versus Montreal moves his overall record to 24-18-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .904 save percentage.
