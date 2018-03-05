Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory against Sharks

Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's win over the Sharks.

With the victory, Bobrosvky advances to 28-21-5 on the season with a .920 save percentage. The 29-year-old bounced back nicely after allowing four goals in a loss to Anaheim and remains an elite fantasy option. The Russian netminder will continue to be relied on heavily down the stretch and should be in your lineup every game.