Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory despite allowing four tallies

Bobrovsky saved 21 of 25 shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

While picking up the victory was certainly helpful, Bobrovsky has now allowed nine goals on just 51 shots through his past two outings. The two-game funk has him sporting a .923 save percentage and 2.27 GAA after boasting top-end .930 and 2.06 marks through his first 24 appearances. Obviously, overreacting to small samples is ill-advised, but fantasy owners still might want to keep a closer eye on Bobrovsky for the immediate future.