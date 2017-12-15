Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory despite allowing four tallies
Bobrovsky saved 21 of 25 shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
While picking up the victory was certainly helpful, Bobrovsky has now allowed nine goals on just 51 shots through his past two outings. The two-game funk has him sporting a .923 save percentage and 2.27 GAA after boasting top-end .930 and 2.06 marks through his first 24 appearances. Obviously, overreacting to small samples is ill-advised, but fantasy owners still might want to keep a closer eye on Bobrovsky for the immediate future.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seeking rebound from rare dud•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Pulled after allowing five goals Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Records shutout against Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Designated starter Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 21 saves in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...