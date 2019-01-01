Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns win in lackluster start
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 25 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Ottawa.
After registering a 39-save shutout against the Devils on Dec. 23, Bobrovksy has allowed seven goals on just 54 shots in his last two starts. Fortunately, he stopped all five shots while Ottawa was on the man advantage and his offense put up plenty of firepower to give him the win. The Russian netminder hasn't been his usual self this season, registering a paltry .911 save percentage and 2.67 GAA.
