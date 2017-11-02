Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected between pipes
Bobrovsky is slated to get the starting nod on the road against the Panthers on Thursday, per Harvey Fialkov of NHL.com.
Bobrovsky will look for his fourth straight victory Thursday and eighth of the season when he squares off with Florida. Historically, the netminder has registered a 9-1-2 record with a 1.94 GAA versus the Cats and will be looking to continue his dominance.
