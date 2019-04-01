Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Extends win streak with shutout

Bobrovsky turned aside all 38 shots he faced in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

The Jackets have slipped into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the 'Canes and two up on the Habs, in large part because Bobrovsky is on an absolutely incredible run. The 30-year-old has won five straight starts and seven of his last eight, with four of those victories coming via shutout. Bob has a 1.38 GAA and .955 save percentage over that stretch, and if he carries this momentum into the playoffs, Columbus could be a very tough out.