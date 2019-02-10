Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Extends winning streak
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.
This was Bobrovsky's third straight victory, but the performance hardly helped his numbers. He did stop 19 of 21 at even strength, but the Golden Knights tagged him for a short-handed score, again causing Bobrovsky's save percentage to drop. He owns an .872 save percentage in the last 12 games. Bobrovsky is 22-16-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beats Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Captures 20th win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles continue in Winnipeg•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...