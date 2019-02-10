Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Extends winning streak

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

This was Bobrovsky's third straight victory, but the performance hardly helped his numbers. He did stop 19 of 21 at even strength, but the Golden Knights tagged him for a short-handed score, again causing Bobrovsky's save percentage to drop. He owns an .872 save percentage in the last 12 games. Bobrovsky is 22-16-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season.