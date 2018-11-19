Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Faces stiff test vs. Toronto

Bobrovsky will start Monday's road game versus the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky has been virtually unbeatable of late, winning his last four starts all the while allowing just four goals over that span. However, he and his team will be in tough against Toronto on Monday considering the Maple Leafs sit atop the league standings with 29 points. Furthermore, the league-leading Buds have scored 12 goals in their last three road contests so something has to give here.