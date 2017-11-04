Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Bolts on Saturday

Bobrovsky will start in goal on the road against the Lightning on Saturday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Bob's the implied starter based on Portzline announcing that the Blue Jackets will go with the same lineup that brought them a 7-3 road win over the Panthers on Thursday. It's been business as usual for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, as he sports a robust 8-2-0 record, 2.07 GAA and .932 save percentage over 10 games.