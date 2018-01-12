Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Canucks Friday
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Friday's home matchup with Vancouver, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky has played well in the month of January, posting a 1.77 GAA and .945 in five appearances, but he's compiled a somewhat disappointing 3-2-0 record over that span due to inconsistent offensive support from his teammates. The 29-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and earn his 22nd victory of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Canucks club that's lost five consecutive games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows two in road loss to Sabres•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Protecting net Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Projected to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Holds Toronto to two goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In the net Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 42 saves in Sunday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...