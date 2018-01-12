Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Canucks on Friday

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Friday's home matchup with Vancouver, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky has played well in the month of January, posting a 1.77 GAA and .945 save percentage in five appearances, but he's compiled a somewhat disappointing 3-2-0 record over that span due to inconsistent offensive support from his teammates. The 29-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and earn his 22nd victory of the season in a home match with a slumping Canucks club that's lost five consecutive games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories