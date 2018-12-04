Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Flames

Bobrovsky will get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game against Calgary, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Islanders, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The Russian netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 11th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this campaign, 21st in the NHL.