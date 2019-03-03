Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Jets
Bobrovsky will defend the net against Winnipeg on Sunday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
In his most recent start, Bobrovsky was yanked after allowing four goals on just 19 shots against the Oilers. In what's been a drama-filled campaign for the 6-foot-2 netminder, he owns a .905 save percentage and 2.83 save percentage; both of those are his worst numbers since the 2011-12 season.
