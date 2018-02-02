Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Sharks on Friday
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Sharks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Bobrovsky has been razor sharp recently, maintaining a superb 1.44 GAA and .963 save percentage through his last two appearances while posting a 1-0-1 record over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 23rd victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Sharks squad that's averaging 2.69 goals per game on the road this season, 20th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 41 saves in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 38 saves to end losing skid•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding net Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...