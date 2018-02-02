Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Sharks on Friday

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Sharks, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bobrovsky has been razor sharp recently, maintaining a superb 1.44 GAA and .963 save percentage through his last two appearances while posting a 1-0-1 record over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 23rd victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Sharks squad that's averaging 2.69 goals per game on the road this season, 20th in the NHL.