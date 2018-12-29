Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Felled by Leafs

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 30-year-old netminder hadn't lost in regulation in six straight starts, going 5-0-1 with a 1.17 GAA and .962 save percentage over that stretch, but Bobrovsky proved to be no match for John Tavares and the high-powered Leafs offense in this one. Look for Bob to shake this one off and get back on track the next time he's patrolling the crease.