Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Felled by Leafs

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 30-year-old netminder hadn't lost in regulation in six straight starts, going 5-0-1 with a 1.17 GAA and .962 save percentage over that stretch, but Bobrovsky proved to be no match for John Tavares and the high-powered Leafs offense in this one. Look for Bob to shake this one off and get back on track the next time he's patrolling the crease.

More News
Our Latest Stories