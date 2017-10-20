Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Finally handed a loss

Bobrovsky saved 19 of 21 shots during Thursday's 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay. It was his first defeat of the season.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is now 4-1 with a sterling .946 save percentage and 1.58 GAA. Bobrovsky has picked up where he left off last season, and he should continue to be viewed as a high-end asset in all settings. With Columbus appearing set for another playoff appearance, sustaining an injury is likely the biggest risk to Bobrovsky's fantasy stock.

