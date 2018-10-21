Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Frustrating play continues

Bobrovsky made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss to Chicago on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Bob the Goalie entered the game with a queasy 4.03 GAA and .875 save percentage. Bobrovsky was drafted as one of the league's seven or eight truly elite goaltenders, but he's driving his owners batty. It's hard to sit him because he could break out at any time. But it's equally hard to start him right now. Hold your nose and plug him in. And hope.