Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets chased by Canes
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 16 shots before getting lifted midway through the second period in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The netminder was in great form prior to the Christmas break but he's fallen into bad habits since, posting an .857 save percentage in his last three starts. Bobrovsky should snap out of it soon enough, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Joonas Korpisalo -- who was perfect in relief Friday -- got the nod Saturday night against the Panthers.
