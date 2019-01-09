Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook against Bolts

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo midway through the third period in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning.

Bad bounces and bad defensive play in front of Bobrovsky led to most of the damage, but this was still the second time in three starts he's gotten the hook from Jackets coach John Tortorella. Since shutting out the Devils right before the Christmas break, The netminder has stumbled to a 3.98 GAA and .857 save percentage over his last five outings, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Korpisalo get a little extra work while Bobrovsky sorts things out.