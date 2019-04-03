Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook against Bruins

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced late in the second period by Joonas Korpisalo during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

The poor outing was due more to the sluggish play of the team in front of him than Bobrovsky's own efforts, and he got the hook from coach John Tortorella in an effort to wake up the club, to no avail. The Jackets have now squandered their game in hand on the Habs and 'Canes as the three teams duke it out for the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference, but with Bobrovsky having gone 9-3-0 since March 5 with a 1.55 GAA and .948 save percentage, expect to see him right back in net Friday against the Rangers.