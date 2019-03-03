Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook against Oilers

Bobrovsky stopped 15 of 19 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo to begin the third period in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

The whole Jackets roster played badly, so Bob getting pulled had more to do with coach John Tmrtorella trying to light a fire under his team than the goalie's own performance. Still, the 30-year-old has fallen into another rut, allowing 11 goals over his last three starts. Expect Korpisalo, or possibly Keith Kinkaid, to get the nod in net Sunday against the jets.

