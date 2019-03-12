Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets no help against Isles

Bobrovsky turned aside 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders.

New York's final marker was scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky has given up a single goal in three straight starts, bringing his numbers on the season back down to a 2.74 GAA and .907 save percentage, but the Jackets' overall inconsistent play has them hanging onto a playoff spot by a thread at the moment despite Bobrovsky's strong recent play.