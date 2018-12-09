Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets pulled again
Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 13 shots in the first period against Washington on Saturday before being pulled.
It was a mercy pull by coach John Tortorella, who was quick to tell reporters after the game that he didn't like how his team played. Bob the goalie still has a winning record (11-10), but his save percentage is now .898. Skill-wise, Bobrovsky is one of the elite seven or eight netminders in the NHL. But right now, his production doesn't come anywhere close to elite. Maybe a rest would help. Monitor starts closely and be prepared to juggle starters, just in case.
