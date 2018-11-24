Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets revenge against Leafs

Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

After the Jackets lost 4-2 in Toronto on Monday, Bobrovsky backstopped them to a win with an identical score back in Columbus. He's now won six of eight starts in November, posting a stellar .945 save percentage on the month.

