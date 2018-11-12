Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets start in Dallas
Bobrovsky will be his team's starter Monday night in Dallas.
It has not been the ideal start to a season for Bobrovsky, though he has looked more like himself recently. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has limited opposing teams to a goal in each of his last two starts, and will be looking to win his third straight against a Stars team he beat less than a week ago.
