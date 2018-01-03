Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets start in Dallas

Bobrovsky will tend the twine against Dallas on Tuesday, Steve Gorten of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky has been butchered in his last two outings, losing both games while allowing nine goals on 65 shots -- a .862 save percentage. Tuesday's matchup against the Starts will be a testy one, as Dallas has scored at least three goals in four of its last five games, posting a 4-1-0 record in that span. The Blue Jackets have dropped three straight games too, making Bobrovsky a tough start in daily fantasy leagues.