Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod

Bobrovsky will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Maple Leafs, Jackets Insider reports.

Bobrovsky has thrived against the Buds in his career, as he's posted a 9-4-0, 2.08 GAA and .926 save percentage against them over 13 contests. However, he's been very average through 14 games this season, posting a 7-7-0 record, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage.