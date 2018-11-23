Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod
Bobrovsky will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Maple Leafs, Jackets Insider reports.
Bobrovsky has thrived against the Buds in his career, as he's posted a 9-4-0, 2.08 GAA and .926 save percentage against them over 13 contests. However, he's been very average through 14 games this season, posting a 7-7-0 record, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in loss to Leafs•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Faces stiff test vs. Toronto•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back at practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Effectively ruled out with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 26 shots in win over Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...