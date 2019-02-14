Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod

Bobrovsky will patrol the blue paint Thursday against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Bobs has won each of his last four starts while posting a 2.00 GAA and .923 save percentage. Thursday, Bobrovsky will take on an Islanders squad that, despite leading the Metropolitan Division, sits at 22nd in scoring with 2.82 goals per game. Additionally, the Isles are averaging just 1.80 goals per game over their past five contests.