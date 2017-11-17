Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest
Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Rangers.
Bobrovsky has been red hot recently, compiling a 2-1-0 record while registering a superb 1.29 GAA and .956 save percentage over his last three outings. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling Friday and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.33 goals per game on the road this season, fifth in the NHL.
