Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest

Bobrovsky will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Rangers.

Bobrovsky has been red hot recently, compiling a 2-1-0 record while registering a superb 1.29 GAA and .956 save percentage over his last three outings. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling Friday and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.33 goals per game on the road this season, fifth in the NHL.