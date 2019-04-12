Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Game 2

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes for Friday's matchup with the Lightning, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky made 26 saves in Columbus' 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 1, including 17 straight after his team fell behind 3-0. Needless to say, the Russian will face another tough assignment against this Lightning team -- Tampa Bay claimed the best goals per game average in the regular season (3.89).