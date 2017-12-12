Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Oilers.

Bobrovsky was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against Arizona, turning aside all 35 shots he faced en route to his fourth shutout and 16th victory of the campaign. The Russian netminder will look to pick up a third consecutive win Tuesday in a home matchup with an Oilers squad that's 7-7-2 on the road this season.