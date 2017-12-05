Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Devils, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Bobrovsky wasn't great in his last start, surrendering four goals on 23 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to Washington on Saturday. The Russian netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and bounce back Tuesday in a tough home matchup with a New Jersey team that's 9-3-2 on the road this season.
