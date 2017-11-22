Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Flames, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky has been unbeatable recently, racking up four consecutive wins while posting a superb 0.98 GAA and .969 save percentage over that span. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 13th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Flames club that's 6-3-0 on the road this season.
