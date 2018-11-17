Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Saturday
Bobrovsky will start in the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Bobrovsky's red-hot with three straight wins and a .952 save percentage in his last six outings. The Hurricanes are an intriguing matchup as they rank 26th in the league with 2.72 goals per game and convert on just 16.9 percent of power plays (22nd).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back at practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Effectively ruled out with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 26 shots in win over Stars•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets start in Dallas•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals win in Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Washington•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...