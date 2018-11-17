Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Saturday

Bobrovsky will start in the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Bobrovsky's red-hot with three straight wins and a .952 save percentage in his last six outings. The Hurricanes are an intriguing matchup as they rank 26th in the league with 2.72 goals per game and convert on just 16.9 percent of power plays (22nd).

