Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Thursday
Bobrovsky will tend the twine on the road versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky is 1-3-0 in his previous four outings, along with a disappointing 4.26 GAA. In fact, the netminder's lone win over that stretch game despite the fact he gave up five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage). If Bobrovsky can't right the ship soon, the Jackets could find themselves looking up at Buffalo or Carolina for the last Wild Card spot.
