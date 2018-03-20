Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Bobrovsky will start in the blue paint Tuesday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Columbus Blue Jackets Radio reports.

After a night off Monday in the first game of a back-to-back set, Bobrovsky returns between the pipes looking to extend a five-game winning streak. He has allowed two or fewer goals in four of the five contests over that span and should have a good opportunity at matching that Tuesday against a Rangers club notching 3.13 goals per game during March.