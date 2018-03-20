Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Bobrovsky will start in the blue paint Tuesday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Columbus Blue Jackets Radio reports.
After a night off Monday in the first game of a back-to-back set, Bobrovsky returns between the pipes looking to extend a five-game winning streak. He has allowed two or fewer goals in four of the five contests over that span and should have a good opportunity at matching that Tuesday against a Rangers club notching 3.13 goals per game during March.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 23 shots in Saturday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Draws home start against Ottawa•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Saves 27 to ground Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for divisional clash•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 38 shots in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...