Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Kings, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky has been razor sharp recently, posting a highly impressive 1.14 GAA and .971 save percentage in his last two appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a favorable road matchup with a Kings club that's 2-3-1 at home this campaign.
