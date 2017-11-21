Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets the job done in win
Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.
Holding your opponents to below their season average is an achievement, even when the opponent entered with the poorest goals per game in the league. Bobrovsky did what he needed to do to hold off Buffalo's comeback attempt and picked up his fourth straight win. With a 2.02 GAA this season, he's been about as reliable a goaltender as you can have.
