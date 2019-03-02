Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Getting ready to face Oilers
Bobrovsky will defend the home net from the Oilers on Saturday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
This will mark Bobrovsky's first time facing the Oilers as part of the 2018-19 campaign. He's 7-4-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .896 save percentage against them over a nine-year career between the Flyers and Blue Jackets -- predominantly the latter. Bob is 27-19-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage through 47 appearances this season.
