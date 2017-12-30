Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five in loss
Bobrovsky made 23 saves on 28 shots in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Friday.
This was supposed to be a game where Bobrovsky bounced back and got healthy against one of the most pedestrian offenses in the Eastern Conference. Instead, the Senators broke a four-match losing streak and made Bobrovsky look bad in the process. He's now given up 19 goals in his past five games, a level of play that won't get the job done most nights.
