Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Green lit for Saturday's start
Bobrovsky will tend twine as Saturday's home starter against the Flyers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
"What about Bob, you ask?" Well, he's had some pretty rough outings of late -- including his posting save percentages of .808 (Dec. 12 versus the Oilers) and .844 in Boston this past Monday, and even though he suffered a shootout loss to the Penguins on the road two days ago, it qualified as a bounce-back performance considering he kicked aside 39 of 41 shots. Bobrovsky will look for a better outcome against a Flyers team that is only ranked 20th in goals per game (2.80) and is playing its second game in as many nights.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten seven times in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting versus Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...