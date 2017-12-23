Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Green lit for Saturday's start

Bobrovsky will tend twine as Saturday's home starter against the Flyers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

"What about Bob, you ask?" Well, he's had some pretty rough outings of late -- including his posting save percentages of .808 (Dec. 12 versus the Oilers) and .844 in Boston this past Monday, and even though he suffered a shootout loss to the Penguins on the road two days ago, it qualified as a bounce-back performance considering he kicked aside 39 of 41 shots. Bobrovsky will look for a better outcome against a Flyers team that is only ranked 20th in goals per game (2.80) and is playing its second game in as many nights.