Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage on road Tuesday
Bobrovsky will be countered by Keith Kinkaid during Tuesday's road game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Blue Jackets can't afford to get cute with their starting goalie designations given that their playoff hopes are hanging in the balance. Besides, Bobrovsky took care of the Devils at home 10 days ago, turning away 34 of 35 shots. Frankly, we'd be downright impressed if you have the luxury of sitting a guy like Bob in season-long formats knowing that the Blue Jackets have only two wins in their past 10 games, but otherwise, it's advised that you keep with him through thick and thin.
