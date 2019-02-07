Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Thursday
Bobrovsky will patrol the blue paint against the Coyotes on Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 27-save victory over the Avalanche on Tuesday. The Russian netminder figures to continue to be the subject of trade rumors until a deal is made or the Feb. 25 deadline passes with him still in Columbus. Until then, the 30-year-old can focus on trying to reach the 30-win mark for a third straight season.
