Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Tuesday

Bobrovsky will protect the net in Tuesday's clash with Vegas, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky got the night off against the Stars on Thursday following consecutive losses to Buffalo and Vancouver. Hopefully well rested, the netminder will look to return to the dominance he displayed in November, when he went 7-3-1 with a 1.88 GAA. Trying to get your season back on track versus the Golden Knights is less than ideal, considering they are scoring 3.37 goal per game -- third highest in the league.