Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Tuesday
Bobrovsky will protect the net in Tuesday's clash with Vegas, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky got the night off against the Stars on Thursday following consecutive losses to Buffalo and Vancouver. Hopefully well rested, the netminder will look to return to the dominance he displayed in November, when he went 7-3-1 with a 1.88 GAA. Trying to get your season back on track versus the Golden Knights is less than ideal, considering they are scoring 3.37 goal per game -- third highest in the league.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles in Game 2 of back-to-back set•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Canucks on Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows two in road loss to Sabres•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Protecting net Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Projected to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Holds Toronto to two goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...