Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding goal Friday
Bobrovsky will start in the home net Friday against the Maple Leafs, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
After a rough stretch in the crease between late November and early December, Bobrovsky has returned to form during his last six starts, posting a 5-0-1 record with a stellar 1.17 GAA and .962 save percentage. He will face a tough test Friday against a Maple Leafs team averaging 3.78 goals per game this season -- second-most in the NHL.
