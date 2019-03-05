Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding goal Tuesday

Bobrovsky will slide in the crease Tuesday against the Devils in New Jersey, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Bobrovsky has hit a rough patch recently, surrendering a combined 15 goals over his last four contests -- all at home. Perhaps a change of venue will bring about a change of fortune, with a New Jersey club on the docket that he blanked on the back of 39 saves earlier in the season. The Devils also enter the contest on a three-game losing streak, another factor working in Bobrovsky's favor as he looks to bust out of his slump.