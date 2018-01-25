Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding net Thursday
Bobrovsky will start in goal Thursday against the Coyotes, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has hit a bit of a skid recently, losing three straight games in net and coughing up nine goals between the last two games. He should have a reasonably good chance at getting back on track Thursday when the veteran netminder squares off against a Coyotes club averaging an unimpressive 2.37 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles in Game 2 of back-to-back set•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Canucks on Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows two in road loss to Sabres•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Protecting net Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...