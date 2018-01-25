Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding net Thursday

Bobrovsky will start in goal Thursday against the Coyotes, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has hit a bit of a skid recently, losing three straight games in net and coughing up nine goals between the last two games. He should have a reasonably good chance at getting back on track Thursday when the veteran netminder squares off against a Coyotes club averaging an unimpressive 2.37 goals per game this season.