Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Handcuffs Pens for win No. 29
Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
The 30-year-old netminder is heating up again, allowing a single goal in consecutive starts after coughing up 15 over a four-game stretch in late February and early March. The Jackets are in a dogfight for a playoff spot. so the team can ill afford another slump from Bobrovsky, but he's more than capable of staying locked in down the stretch and carrying Columbus into the postseason. His 29 wins on the season moves him into the top five in the NHL, but Bob's other numbers (2.77 GAA, .906 save percentage) are well below the standard he set over the last two campaigns.
