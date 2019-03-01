Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for OT win

Bobrovsky turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

He wraps up February with an 8-3-0 record, 2.09 GAA and .926 save percentage through 11 starts on the month, including three shutouts. Bobrovsky seems to be peaking at the right time, and his surge has helped carry the Jackets to third place in a tight Metropolitan Division.