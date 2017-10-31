Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for victory

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the visiting Bruins on Monday.

Goalie Bob was treated to a cushy 3-0 lead by the middle of the second period, but three straight tallies by the Bruins sent the contest to overtime. Nonetheless, Bobrovsky has emerged victorious in three consecutive starts and is sporting fantastic ratios (1.97 GAA, .934 save percentage) through his first nine appearances.